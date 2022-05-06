Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Wanchain has a market cap of $70.01 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00158327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00339766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

