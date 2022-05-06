Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €265.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($278.95) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS traded down €5.58 ($5.87) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €188.22 ($198.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,816 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €238.94. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.