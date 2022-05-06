Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £678.93 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.67. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 134.80 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 61,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($124,755.18).

About Warehouse REIT (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.