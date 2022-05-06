We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

