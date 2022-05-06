We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

NUE opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

