We Are One Seven LLC Buys 152 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,586,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.