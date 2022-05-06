We Are One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in James River Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in James River Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in James River Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

