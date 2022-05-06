We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

