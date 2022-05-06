We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of RBA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

