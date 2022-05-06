We Are One Seven LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

