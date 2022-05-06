We Are One Seven LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FedEx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $207.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

