We Are One Seven LLC Invests $429,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Dover by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $135.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $131.03 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

