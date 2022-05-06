We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $15,520,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 99,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,924,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.35 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.03. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

