We Are One Seven LLC Takes $565,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $84.31.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
