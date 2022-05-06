We Are One Seven LLC Takes $565,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.