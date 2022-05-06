Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

