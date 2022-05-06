Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

