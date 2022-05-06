Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

4/18/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/31/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care Inc alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 833,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.