Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for China Yuchai International (CYD)

5/5/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – China Yuchai International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

4/27/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,755. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

