Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for China Yuchai International (CYD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) in the last few weeks:
- 5/5/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – China Yuchai International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “
- 4/27/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CYD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,755. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
