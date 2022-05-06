Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MDxHealth (MDXH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) recently:

5/4/2022 – MDxHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

4/29/2022 – MDxHealth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – MDxHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

4/20/2022 – MDxHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

4/12/2022 – MDxHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

4/5/2022 – MDxHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

3/29/2022 – MDxHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

3/22/2022 – MDxHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 5,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07. MDxHealth SA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Get MDxHealth SA alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.