Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $290.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.30.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

