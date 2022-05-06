Wells Fargo & Company Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $145.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

SMG stock opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

