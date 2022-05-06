WeOwn Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CHX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $24,043.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

