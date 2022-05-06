WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,204. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

