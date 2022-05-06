Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $153.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $40,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after buying an additional 353,151 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.