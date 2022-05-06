Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.4091 per share. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.43%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.