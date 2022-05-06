WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Cap of $35.83 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $35.83 million and approximately $693,596.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00012285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00223342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039776 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,088.51 or 1.97741729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

