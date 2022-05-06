Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 10,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.