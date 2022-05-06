Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 10,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

