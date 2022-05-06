Wing Finance Market Cap Tops $15.88 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00017519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $1.70 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,875 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

