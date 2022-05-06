Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.17, but opened at $85.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 10,281 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.16.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

