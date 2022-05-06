Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WIT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,063. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 114,710 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

