WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 90,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 184,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.