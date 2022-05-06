WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 90,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 184,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
