Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 431,348 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 431,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 14.50% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AEHA remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

