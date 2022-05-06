Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.03% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 12,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,569. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.