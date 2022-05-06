Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 407,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,613. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

