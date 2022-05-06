Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,113,000.

ALSAU remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

