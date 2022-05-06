Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEPPL remained flat at $$52.61 during trading on Friday. 1,624,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

