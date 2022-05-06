Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of DTRT Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 8,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,123. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

