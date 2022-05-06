Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Pono Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PONO stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. Pono Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

