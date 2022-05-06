Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKHU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $872,000.

BRKHU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,277. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

