Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000.

AHRNU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

