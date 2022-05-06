Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

