Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $79.35 on Friday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.