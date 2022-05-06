Wownero Market Cap Hits $4.87 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $6,476.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

