Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 314.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 1,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,060. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

