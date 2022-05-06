Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.30 billion and approximately $356.45 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $36,386.11 or 1.00008388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001440 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,105 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

