Wrapped BNB Price Down 8% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $375.99 or 0.01035405 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $422.14 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,399.84 or 1.93867170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,301,234 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

