Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $609.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $379.22 or 0.01053587 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,447,480 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

