WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of WW traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,153. The company has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

