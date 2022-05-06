X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Up 0.4%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 208,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 74,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $2,756,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

