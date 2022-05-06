Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 325,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. Xencor has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

